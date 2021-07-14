Las Vegas hospital workers vote down continued union representation

Technical workers at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas have voted to reject continued union representation by SEIU Local 1107, according to the hospital and the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.

The 39-13 vote took place July 7 and July 8 at Desert Springs. It affects 64 employees SEIU represented in the technical bargaining unit, including respiratory therapists, imaging technicians, physical therapy assistants, certain specialized operating room technicians and biomedical employees.

"The hospital understands from the employees that they did not feel that the union represented them well, and that they prefer to have a direct relationship with the hospital's leadership," Desert Springs spokesperson Gretchen Papez told Becker's.

Ms. Papez said the hospital anticipates certification of the election by the National Labor Relations Board and "is looking forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively and directly with these employees. We hope that the union will respect the employees' clear and definitive decision."

Tammy Tarantino, a respiratory therapist at Desert Springs, initially petitioned for the decertification vote, but her request was delayed by the National Labor Relations Board and then faced legal challenges from SEIU attorneys, according to the National Right to Work Foundation. Ms. Tarantino eventually secured a vote after contacting the foundation.

SEIU, which represents more than 400 registered nurses in a separate bargaining unit at Desert Springs, told Becker's it does not have a comment.

Desert Springs, a 282-bed acute care facility, is owned and operated by a subsidiary of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.