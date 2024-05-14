HCA nurses vote to remove union

Nurses at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, voted this month to remove National Nurses United as their exclusive representative.

The vote was 96-62 in favor of removing the union, according to a May 13 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

In March, unionized nurses filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board requesting that the agency hold an election on whether to decertify the union. The election took place May 9-10.

"The strong, patient-centered culture at Valley Regional Medical Center has been built over many years and is a reflection of the dedication of our colleagues and medical staff," David Irizarry, CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center, said in the hospital release. "We are grateful for what our nurses, medical staff and other colleagues do on a daily basis to raise the bar in the care provided at Valley Regional and to our community at large."



