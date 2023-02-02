5 hospital HR leaders on the move

The following hospital and health system human resources executives have recently been named to new roles:

1. LeAnne Andersen was named chief people officer at the newly-formed Bellin and Gundersen Health System, dual headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., and La Crosse, Wis.

2. Lesley Zurek was named senior director of human resources at Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

3. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer at Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare.

4. Mellissa Nordsven was named human resources director at Bismarck, N.D.-based CHI St. Alexius Health.

5. Renee Buzby was named vice president of human resources at West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.