5 hospital HR leaders on the move

Alexis Kayser -

The following hospital and health system human resources executives have recently been named to new roles: 

1. LeAnne Andersen was named chief people officer at the newly-formed Bellin and Gundersen Health System, dual headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., and La Crosse, Wis.

2. Lesley Zurek was named senior director of human resources at Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System. 

3. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer at Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 

4. Mellissa Nordsven was named human resources director at Bismarck, N.D.-based CHI St. Alexius Health. 

5. Renee Buzby was named vice president of human resources at West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles