20 items on HR leaders' agendas: Mercer

Executives are zeroing in on talent strategies that they consider sustainable as they face an uncertain political and economic landscape, according to a recent report from Mercer.

To craft the report, the consulting firm surveyed more than 12,200 C-suite executives, HR leaders, employees and investors regarding workforce trends they are experiencing and anticipating. The sample included leaders in the healthcare industry.

Sixty-three percent of executives indicated that they believe "jobs, not people, should be made redundant" — although less than one-third are confident that they can successfully team up humans and machines. HR leaders are investing in both technology (43% said they are doubling down on AI investments, while 39% said the same of digital transformation) and employees (40% said they are focused on reskilling) to prepare for the future. Notably, one in five shared plans to reduce their workforce in 2024: down from one quarter of respondents in 2022.

At least 15% of human resources leaders indicated that the following items are on their 2024 agenda, and are believed to drive business growth (50% of leaders said the same of the first four items):

1. Enhancing the employee experience/employee value proposition to attract and retain top talent

2. Investing more in benefits to improve physical/mental health

3. Improving workforce planning to better inform buy/build/borrow strategies

4. Improving their HR/people analytics capabilities

5. Redesigning work to incorporate AI and automation

6. Enhancing/modernizing rewards practices

7. Investing more in benefits related to retirement savings and financial wellbeing

8. Designing talent processes around skills

9. Improving people managers' capabilities

10. Investing in talent assessment and employee skills development

11. Improving sustainability/ESG (environmental, social and governance) accountability, metrics, reporting

12. Combating increased health and benefit costs

13. Rolling out new HR tech/optimizing existing platforms

14. Delivering on DEI goals

15. Redesigning their work operating model for increased agility

16. Optimizing the HR service delivery model

17. Putting sustainability/ESG at the heart of their business agenda

18. Delivering on the World Economic Forum's Good Work standards

19. Cultivating a digital-first culture

20. Restructuring, downsizing and/or significant M&A activity