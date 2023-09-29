Sutter Health absorbs Central Coast clinic group

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is expanding its California Central Coast presence with the integration of Sansum Clinic, a 36-facility outpatient network based in the Santa Barbara area.

Sutter Health, a 23-hospital system, aims to make "significant investments" in the 102-year-old clinic system, including in the areas of primary care and women's health, and with improved technology.

"As health systems work to recover from the pandemic, costs – including labor, medicine and supplies – have increased sharply," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health said in a Sept. 29 statement shared with Becker's. "At the same time, we have a growing Medicare population, an increasing shift to ambulatory care, and high consumer expectations around digital tools and technology. By integrating our learnings and best practices, we can better address these headwinds and grow, expand access and invest in the future of healthcare in California."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The full integration process of Sansum, which starts Oct. 2, is expected to take a few years.