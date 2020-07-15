SSM Health to sell Missouri hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health plans to sell its hospital in Mexico, Mo., to Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, according to ABC 17.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent, entering a period of exclusive negotiations to finalize the sale of the 100-year-old St. Mary's Hospital.

SSM said it is working to get a final deal in place for the St. Mary's by the end of the year. The hospital is in Audrain County.

Noble board chairman Don Peterson said his company is "looking forward to setting out on our mission of being champions of hometown healthcare here in Audrain County," according to the report.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Atrium Health, United Arab Emirates develop surgery fellowship

Former board member takes controlling stake of Rennova Health

Novant Health wins bid for New Hanover Regional Medical Center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.