RWJBarnabas Health, Saint Peter's Healthcare to merge

Two New Jersey health systems — Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health — have signed a definitive agreement to merge.

The development follows the systems' move in December 2019 to explore a partnership.

In a joint news release, the parties note that Saint Peter's will retain its long-standing heritage as a Catholic hospital, meaning the integration will require approval from the Catholic Church in addition to various state and federal regulatory agencies.

As part of the agreement, RWJBH has committed to making "significant strategic capital investments" in Saint Peter's facilities, technology and innovation. Further details were not specified.

Saint Peter's, based in New Brunswick, includes a 478-bed teaching hospital and children's hospital. RWJBarnabas Health, headquartered in West Orange, includes 11 acute care hospitals, three children's hospitals and several other sites of care to make it the largest academic health care system in New Jersey.

