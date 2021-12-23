Prime, Carbon Health expand partnership

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare and San Francisco-based Carbon Health are strengthening their partnership by bringing Carbon's urgent care clinics to Prime's markets through virtual and in-clinic visits.

Prime is also joining Carbon's partnership ecosystem, called Carbon Health Connect, which aims to increase healthcare access, according to a Dec. 21 news release from the two organizations.

Prime and Carbon will work to build technology so Carbon patients can easily reach Prime's network, the release said.

The organizations plan to bring Carbon's model to Prime markets all over the country, including in Southern California, Kansas and Missouri.

"The expansion of our partnership with Prime Healthcare, and growing Carbon Health Connect, is another step towards driving coordinated, augmented care for patients," said Nita Sommers, chief growth officer of Carbon Health. "It also enables us to deliver great healthcare to patients in more places via our innovative omnichannel care delivery model."