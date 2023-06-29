Physician group to buy, reopen Florida hospital that closed last year

Bonifay, Fla.-based Doctors Memorial Hospital plans to purchase Healthmark Regional Medical Center, a 50-bed hospital in Defuniak Springs, Fla., that closed in March 2022, mypanhandle.com reported June 28.

Doctors Memorial, which includes more than 100 medical, nursing, support and allied health professionals, plans to reopen the hospital on Jan. 1, according to the report. It will be capable of providing emergency services, orthopedics, dental surgery and other specialty care.

The group has begun recruiting surgeons for the facility and will begin hiring for other positions in October, according to the report. New ownership hopes to hire Healthmark Regional employees who were laid off without notice when the hospital closed.

"This is an explosively growing community and right now it doesn't have any significant healthcare assets such as a hospital, an emergency room or operating room capability," Huy Nguyen, MD, CEO of Doctors Memorial, told the publication. "[We're] bringing back that facility as part of an overall broad campus scheme, but certainly the emergency room and the OR are going to be significant for this community."