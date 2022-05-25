Florida hospital can't cover paychecks

It has been more than a month since employees of Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs, Fla., received paychecks, according to WMBB.

Employees were last paid April 22, according to WMBB. They were expected to be paid May 6, but funding wasn't available to cover paychecks "due to circumstances beyond our control," according to a May 10 letter from hospital leadership to employees. At that time, hospital leaders said they were working with financial advisers to resolve the issues.

After going more than four weeks without pay, some workers are looking at new opportunities. North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Fla., held a job fair in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital is trying to hire workers for nearly every department. Candidates are being hired on the spot with signing bonuses, according to WMBB.

Healthmark Regional Medical Center's emergency department has been closed for more than two months. The ED is being renovated, and administrators originally said the project would take no more than four weeks, according to the report.

Hospital leaders declined to answer WMBB's questions regarding the financial issues.



Read the full WMBB report here.