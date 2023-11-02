Parkview Health to join UCHealth Dec. 1

Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health and Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth have completed all their necessary regulatory processes and will be joining forces Dec. 1, the two systems said Nov. 2.

Twelve-hospital UCHealth has pledged to invest $200 million in the Parkview system, including its Parkview Medical Center and Pueblo West Hospital locations.

Parkview, which is licensed for 350 beds, employs about 3,000 people and caters to a number of lower-income patients.

"As our community knows, we serve a very large number of patients who are either uninsured or who are covered by Colorado Medicaid," Darrin Smith, Parkview president and CEO, said in a statement. "This has strained our finances and risked the sustainability of some of our services. Joining UCHealth will help ensure that our patients in Pueblo and southern Colorado continue to have access to excellent health care."