Ohio health system joins University Hospitals

Lake Health, a three-hospital system based Concord, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

The two organizations announced completion of the membership substitution April 16. Under the deal, Lake Health will become University Hospital's Lake County flagship healthcare provider.

The two organizations announced their intent to affiliate in December 2020.

"Today, we embark on a new chapter as we officially join University Hospitals," said Cynthia Moore-Hardy, president and CEO of Lake Health. "In UH, we have found a like-minded organization that will allow us to create a stronger future while still being reflective of our mission to the community. This future includes a shared commitment to grow our healthcare network while maintaining our community focus to provide top quality and personalized care to our patients."

Lake Health is University Hospital's largest addition to date. More than 3,000 caregivers and 600 physicians will join the University Hospitals network.

Read more here.

