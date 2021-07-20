New York hospitals combine

Two New York City hospitals, Maimonides Medical Center and New York Community Hospital combined to form a new local health network in the Brooklyn borough, the organizations said July 19.

The formal agreement builds on a clinical service agreement in place since 2018.

Under the agreement, which recently received state approval, the 711-bed Maimonides Medical Center will be a co-operator of the 134-bed New York Community Hospital.

“Maimonides and NYCH share a common culture, a focus on clinical excellence, and experience with serving our diverse communities. That's why this union works," said Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Medical Center. "Together we will be able to provide high-quality care for the entire southern part of Brooklyn and continue NYCH’s extraordinary commitment to those they serve."