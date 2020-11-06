Michigan hospital inks letter of intent to join Beacon Health System

Three Rivers (Mich.) Health, a single-hospital system, signed a letter of intent to join Beacon Health System in South Bend, Ind.

Beacon Health System comprises six Indiana hospitals. If the deal is approved, Three Rivers Health would become Beacon's seventh facility next spring.

"Our thinking was to grow through careful alignment with partners of high integrity, who share our commitment to quality, exceptional experience and value," said Dave Shannon, president and CEO, of Three Rivers Health. "This really was a natural fit for us, and absolutely the best option for patients. As part of Beacon Health System, our communities will have even greater access to convenient, high-quality healthcare close to home."



The health systems announced the letter of intent Nov. 3.

