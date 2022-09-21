Michigan health system merges with Trinity Health

Grand Haven, Mich.-based North Ottawa Community Health System will join Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health on Oct. 1.

The health system will be renamed Trinity Health Grand Haven and be part of Trinity Health Michigan.

"This is an exciting day for Grand Haven and the lakeshore because it signifies the start of a new era of access to great local care well into the future,” Trinity Health Michigan President and CEO Rob Casalou said in a Sept. 20 news release. "We are confident that with our history of serving together, we can continue to advance the choices available for high-quality specialty and primary care. We are looking forward to preserving a strong local health care presence as an integrated health system."

North Ottawa Community Health includes an 81-bed hospital, long-term care facility, urgent care center and physician practices. The health system also offers hospice and palliative care services.