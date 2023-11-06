Hawaii system to acquire Wahiawa General

The Queen's Health System in Honolulu, Hawaii, has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Wahiawa General Hospital, effective March 31.

The initial focus for the March 31 scheduled purchase date will be to strengthen Wahiawa General's emergency department and diagnostic services. The hospital's patients will receive access to physicians and specialists at Queen's, which said it will later bring additional services and modern buildings based on the healthcare needs of the community.

Both parties are committed to ensuring minimal disruption to employees as construction begins and services are evaluated.

Further details of the affiliation will be determined after due diligence is completed —- a process that is expected to take between 90 to 120 days.

"Queen's has consistently been very supportive of the needs of Wahiawa General Hospital and our community over the years," Wahiawa General Hospital CEO Brian Cunningham said in a news release. "Affiliating with Queen's will dramatically improve our ability to fulfill our mission: Improving the health status of the people of Central Oahu and the North Shore."