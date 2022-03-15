Exeter explores affiliation with Beth Israel Lahey

Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources has signed a letter of intent to affiliate with Cambridge Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, Seacoastonline reported March 15.

Exeter Health Resources includes Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice.

Specific details of the deal are confidential, according to Seacoastonline. The next steps are to reach a final agreement, and then approval by the Federal Trade Commission and the states of New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The deal comes a little over a year after Exeter Hospital's plan to merge with Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital. The merger plan was withdrawn after the New Hampshire attorney general opposed the deal because of antitrust concerns. Exeter President Kevin Callahan told Seacoastonline an affiliation is vital for the hospital's sustainability.