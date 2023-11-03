Connecticut attorney general investigating Prospect Medical's 'financial practices'

The Connecticut attorney general's office has previously said it is investigating Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings for back taxes it owes the state.

Now, the investigation may be widening as the for-profit entity's "financial practices" are under increasing scrutiny from the attorney general's office, according to a Nov. 3 CT Insider report. A spokesperson for Attorney General William Tong confirmed the office is conducting an investigation into "the financial practices of Prospect Medical Holdings," but could not give further details due to the ongoing investigation.

The apparent widening of the investigation comes as difficulties remain with the proposed sale of three Connecticut hospitals by Prospect Medical to Yale (New Haven) Health System.

Yale New Haven has asked for state support totaling $80 million toward the initially proposed $435 million deal and for a reduction in the price tag.