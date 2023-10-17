Yale New Haven Health seeks $80M from state to buy Prospect hospitals

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is seeking $80 million from the state to help with its plan to buy three Connecticut hospitals, according to an Oct. 17 Hartford Courant report.

Yale New Haven is asking the state to provide $16 million annually for five years, the report said.

The system had previously revealed it wanted state help to fund any such acquisition but had not reported a number. Yale New Haven Health has also asked the hospitals' owner, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, to lower the original $435 million price tag for the three facilities.

Whether Connecticut will provide any funds toward such an acquisition remains unclear as parties try to expedite the endangered transaction.

"This is a deal between two private parties with substantial resources to bring to bear," Julia Bergman, deputy communications director for Gov. Ned Lamont, said in a statement. "The governor is focused on investing tax dollars in initiatives that will provide economic opportunity for all Connecticut residents, in areas such as housing, education, and child care."

The Prospect Medical hospitals include Waterbury Hospital and two others operated by Eastern Connecticut Health Network: Manchester (Conn.) Memorial and Vernon, Conn.-based Rockville General.