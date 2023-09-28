Catholic system exploring HCA merger

Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a potential merger with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

The two organizations will begin exclusive discussions to consider a potential agreement, according to a Sept. 27 CMC news release. Under the proposal:

CMC would maintain its catholic identity and provide care in accordance with the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services.

CMC's immediate and long-term financial viability would be improved.

CMC would be provided access to for-profit HCA's capabilities scale and resources

CMC's existing workforce would be supported with job training, education opportunities and technology.

A nonprofit foundation would be created to carry on CMC's commitment to serve the community's needs.

The nonbinding agreement is the first step in a well-defined and lengthy process that will involve further due diligence, negotiation of final terms and approvals, the release stated.