Butler, Excela finalize name for merged system

On Jan. 1, Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health became one. Approaching five months post-merger, the new health system has declared a new name: Independence Health System.

The new name "rings true" for the system's 7,300 employees and 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, according to Ken DeFurio, its president and CEO. He said independence is "at the core of the system's mission and vision" in a May 22 news release shared with Becker's.

"'Independence' represents important distinctions for the new system," Mr. DeFurio said. "As the new name denotes, we offer a scope of services and clinical programs that is locally based, locally controlled, and available to patients without having the need for them or their families to travel long distances. Our commitment to providing the very highest level of care in our communities is unwavering."

The health system also unveiled a new logo: a medical cross surrounded by circles to represent the interconnectedness of staff.

The five-hospital Independence Health System is based in Greensburg.