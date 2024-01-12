Man stabbed in New York hospital emergency department

One man was stabbed by another individual while in the waiting room at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital on Jan. 9, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the emergency department waiting room. The victim was a man who was there with his young child, an Onondaga County chief assistant district attorney told CNY Central. The man was stabbed numerous times in the abdomen by the suspect, identified as Sabier Young, 44.

The hospital was placed on lockdown during the incident, the hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

New York State University Police, public safety officers, an Onondaga County custody deputy and emergency department staff helped subdue the suspect, hospital officials said.

Mr. Young was apprehended by University Police. It is not known if the victim and suspect knew each other.

"There was no delay of treatment of patients and University Police remained on the scene to help streamline the check-in and triage process until the scene was secure," the hospital said.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital. University Police continue to investigate the matter.