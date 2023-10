MetroHealth's spinoff imaging company opened a fourth location in Westlake, Ohio.

Lumina was launched in 2019 to offer cost-effective options for medical imaging and lower medical plan expenses for employers, according to an Oct. 18 system news release. The company offers hospital-quality MRI and CT scans at 60% to 80% lower than hospital facilities.

The facility also has locations in Solon, Medina and Mentor, Ohio.