Median physician productivity changes, by specialty area

Primary care had the largest increase in reported median wRVU (work relative value units) productivity from 2022 to 2023, driven by the 2021 physician fee schedule changes to evaluation and management wRVU values, according to one new survey.

The finding comes from SullivanCotter, a consulting firm based in Chicago, which released its 2023 Physician Compensation and Productivity Survey report on Oct. 19.

SullivanCotter gathered compensation data from more than 306,765 physicians, advanced practice providers and PhDs to provide information about provider turnover, salaries and wRVU productivity.

Here are changes in reported median wRVU productivity from 2022 to 2023, by specialty area, according to the survey:

Primary care: 7.4%

Hospital-based: 2%

Adult surgical: 1.5%

Adult medical: 0%

Pediatric surgical: -0.9%

Pediatric medical: -1.3%