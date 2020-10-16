HCA to help Belmont University open medical school

Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., announced Oct. 15 that it will launch a new college of medicine in partnership with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

HCA's TriStar Health will provide the clinical elements needed for the college, including clinical clerkships for third-year medical students and clinical elective rotations for fourth-year students.

"HCA Healthcare will bring world-class expertise to Belmont's College of Medicine, offering our students extraordinary faculty instructors and a pathway to residency and clinical placements," Belmont President Bob Fisher, PhD, said in a news release. "A College of Medicine is the natural next step in Belmont's health care offerings. It's not an easy step, but it's characteristic of Belmont University to take on challenges and do big things, and do those things well."

HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said the college will help address the physician shortage in the U.S.

More articles on physicians:

Georgia hospital pulls physicians, funding from joint venture

Medical apparel maker hit for 'blatantly misogynistic' marketing video

Physicians resign from Kansas hospital amid concerns with CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.