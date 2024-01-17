Duquesne opens medical school

Pittsburgh-based Duquesne University opened its College of Medicine on Jan. 17.

The college will welcome its inaugural class of 85 students in July with plans to grow enrollment to 170 students per year beginning in 2026, according to a university news release. The college will provide doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees.

Duquesne said it received significant gifts from foundations, corporations and government entities to support building the medical college. The building includes advanced simulation, augmented reality anatomy labs and other technology.