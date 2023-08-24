California PICU back in state compliance

The California Department of Health Care Services has reversed the admission restriction it previously placed on Walnut Creek-based John Muir Health's the California Children’s

Services pediatric intensive care unit, according to an Aug. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

The state agency's decision followed its review of the health system's submission of a corrective action plan on July 28.

While the restriction has been removed for now, it noted that the "facility must remain in ongoing compliance with the [the California Children's Services] program's PICU standards to maintain this status," the department stated in its letter to John Muir Health, noting that as it continues to monitor the health system's implementation of it also "reserves the right to conduct a review at its discretion."

The restrictions were formally lifted Aug. 18.

"Over the last eight months, representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, California Department of Public Health, and DHCS/CCS have each separately surveyed our PICU, including interviewing staff and reviewing patient records," a spokesperson for John Muir Health said in the release. "None of these agencies identified a concern with the quality of care provided in our PICU or to pediatric patients generally at John Muir Health. The only findings have been administrative in nature – updating documentation, policies and procedures. Each finding has already been addressed."