6 notes on PA job satisfaction in 2021

Twenty percent of physician assistants cited the amount of paperwork and electronic health record requirements as the least rewarding part of the job, according to Medscape's latest PA career satisfaction report published July 21.

Five more report findings:

1. Forty-one percent of PAs selected helping people/making a difference in people's lives as the most rewarding aspect of the job, making it the most popular answer.

2. Given the option, 82 percent of respondents said they would choose PA as a career if they could do it over again.

3. Most respondents (67 percent) said the COVID-19 pandemic had no effect on their job satisfaction.

4. Fifty-two percent of survey respondents said they practice independently with a physician on site, while about a quarter practice under direct physician supervision.

5. Fear of transmitting COVID-9 to a family member was the primary concern for respondents working through the pandemic, with 44 percent selecting the answer.

A total of 5,826 PAs responded to the survey, which was conducted between November 2020 and February 2021.

To view the full report, click here.