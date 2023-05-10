1 dead in Virginia hospital shooting

A shooting at Richmond, Va.-based VCU Medical Center North Hospital resulted in one man being killed and another being taken into custody.

At 12:04 a.m. May 10, VCU police received an emergency call about shots fired in the hospital, according to a news release from the VCU and Richmond police departments. VCU and Richmond police responded to the scene, where they discovered two co-workers, Christopher Boisseau, 24, and Ty'Quan White, 25.

Mr. Boisseau had allegedly shot Mr. White during an altercation; Mr. White received treatment but died from his injury, the release said.

Mr. Boisseau was taken into custody and was charged with maliciously shooting within a building. Other charges are pending, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported and a brief lockdown at the hospital was lifted.

"We are so incredibly thankful and grateful for the joint police response and the brave actions of our own team members and first responders," Marlon Levy, MD, interim CEO of VCU Health, said in a statement on the health system's website. "Our first responders and team members demonstrated the best of what VCU Health stands for."