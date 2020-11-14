White House COVID-19 task force has not communicated with governors in weeks

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has gone quiet amid consecutive days of record-breaking COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The body has not held one if its weekly conference calls with state governors in two weeks, according to The Hill.

The task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has not held a call with governors since Oct. 30, the Friday before Election Day. HHS Secretary Alex Azar led that call, which focused mostly on vaccine development, according to the report.

The next call is scheduled to take place Nov. 16.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.