Top White House healthcare policy adviser to step down

May 24 will be top domestic policy adviser Joe Grogan's last day in the White House, according to Politico.

Mr. Grogan, an adviser to President Donald Trump who led several healthcare policy initiatives during his roughly four-year tenure, said his resignation was planned. He joined the administration at the start of 2017.

Mr. Grogan and HHS Secretary Alex Azar have reportedly had differences of opinion, though Mr. Grogan said his departure was unrelated to Mr. Azar. Mr. Grogan said he is leaving the administration on good terms.

As the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council since last year, Mr. Grogan led health policy initiatives to lower prescription drug prices and curb surprise billing. More recently, he was involved in the federal COVID-19 response, according to Politico.

More articles on COVID-19:

Cash crunch from COVID-19 could force 100 hospitals to close

'Free' COVID-19 tests may come with a catch

COVID-19 brings largest quarterly GDP drop since last recession



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.