Tom Nickels to retire from American Hospital Association: 5 notes

Tom Nickels, executive vice president for government relations and public policy at the American Hospital Association, will retire in 2021, the association said Dec. 3.

Five notes:

1. Mr. Nickels is a 26-year veteran of the association.

2. Before joining, he ran the American College of Emergency Physicians office in Washington, D.C.

3. Mr. Nickels also previously worked for the American Nurses Association and for retired U.S. Rep. Edward Biester of Pennsylvania.

4. During his tenure with the association, he worked on the Balanced Budget Act, Balanced Budget Refinement Act, Medicare Modernization Act, the ACA and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the association said.



5. Stacey Hughes, president and founding partner of the Nickles Group, a Washington, D.C.-based political consulting firm, was tapped as the association's next executive vice president-designate.

