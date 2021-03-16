Study: Provider burnout, shortages most disruptive force in healthcare

Provider burnout and disengagement resulting in physician shortages could be the most disruptive force facing healthcare organizations in the next three years, according to a March 16 AMN Healthcare report shared with Becker's.

The report surveyed 551 healthcare executives between November and December 2020. Survey respondent demographics were 38 percent C-level executives or trustees, 9 percent vice presidents and 53 percent directors or managers. The genders of respondents were 56 percent female and 41 percent male. Eighty-eight percent of respondents were hospital leaders, while 12 percent were health system leaders.

Six takeaways from the survey results:

Burnout, disengagement and physician shortages among healthcare providers are the most disruptive forces healthcare organizations face, followed by financial pressures and government regulations.



Only 12 percent of organizations expect to completely leave remote work in 2021.



Eighty-three percent of healthcare executives said they were experiencing nurse shortages, followed by 30 percent experiencing physician shortages and 14 percent facing executive shortages.



Eighty-two percent of healthcare executives say filling executive positions remains challenging.



Catching up on elective procedures is the top strategy healthcare executives will use to grow in 2021.



Telehealth management is the skill healthcare executives will need to develop the most in 2021.

