St. Peter's Health Partners laying off 76 people in department restructure

St. Peter's Health Partners in Albany, N.Y., is closing its revenue excellence department's operations at three locations as part of a department restructure, the Albany Business Review reports.

The closures will result in 76 layoffs at Samaritan Hospital - Albany Memorial Campus, Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y., and St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates in Albany, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed Aug. 10 with the New York State Department of Labor.

Department operations at the locations are expected to close in October, and the layoffs are set to take effect Nov. 9, the notice said.

St. Peter's Health Partners told Becker's Hospital Review the restructuring of its revenue excellence department, which includes roles such as data analysts, collection representatives and accounts receivable representatives, is part of a larger effort to centralize these functions across the health system's parent company, Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Employees were notified of the restructuring in October 2018.

"While the positions are being eliminated from our local payroll, there is an opportunity for many of our colleagues to transition into Trinity Health roles, performing similar job duties," a spokesperson for St. Peter's Health Partners said in a news release.

"Those colleagues would remain in the Capital region, if they choose, and work remotely. All colleagues whose positions are eliminated will be eligible for outplacement services, a paid notice period, severance pay and health and other benefits through their severance period," according to the statement.

St. Peter's Health Partners has 12,000 employees in more than 170 locations.

More articles on leadership and management:

'We can either thrive or survive': 5 Scripps Health executives on their new roles, priorities and COVID-19

How Forbes' best employers in healthcare are improving their workplaces for women

How 5 hospital CEOs revitalize themselves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.