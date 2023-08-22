SSM Health Wisconsin realigns hospital leadership structure

SSM Health, a 23-hospital health system based in St. Louis, is rolling out a newly aligned leadership structure in Wisconsin.

In an Aug. 22 news release shared with Becker's, the health system said the new structure further integrates operations across seven regional hospitals.

"We are blessed with a wealth of leadership talent within SSM Health Wisconsin," Regional President Sue Anderson said in the release. "This regional alignment of hospital leadership is another step in our ongoing commitment to improve operational efficiencies to ensure that we maximize the resources we can put to work at the bedsides of our patients where they are needed most."

According to SSM Health, as part of the restructure:

Kyle Nondorf was promoted to a new leadership role of regional vice president for acute care operations for SSM Health Wisconsin's northern hospitals. Mr. Nondorf will be responsible for acute care operations for hospitals in Baraboo, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun.

In June, Dawit Tesfasilassie was named regional vice president for acute care operations for SSM Health Wisconsin's southern hospitals. Mr. Tesfasilassie will be responsible for hospitals in Janesville, Madison and Monroe.

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville President Eric Thornton was named the new president of St. Mary's Hospital-Madison.

SSM Health Monroe Hospital President Jane Curran-Meuli, BSN, will expand her duties to include oversight of St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville and the Monroe facilities.

DeAnn Thurmer, president of SSM Health’s Ripon Community and Waupun Memorial Hospitals, will expand her oversight to also include St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo.

Katherine Vergos, BSN, RN, will remain hospital president at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

SSM Health has 40,000 team members and care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.