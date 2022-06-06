SSM Health President and CEO named as Catholic Health Association board chair

Laura Kaiser, the president and CEO of St.Louis, Mo.-based SSM Health, has been appointed chairperson of the Catholic Health Association's board of trustees for 2022-23, according to a June 6 press release.

Ms. Kaiser's term will begin July 1 and she will remain in place until June 30, 2023. The Catholic Health Association is a network of nonprofit healthcare providers made up of more than 600 hospitals and 1,600 other healthcare facilities.

"It has been a blessing to spend the majority of my career in mission-driven Catholic healthcare, and it’s truly an honor to serve the CHA in this role," Ms. Kaiser said. "I look forward to collaborating with colleagues throughout CHA as we seek to find new and innovative ways to better serve all our neighbors, especially the poor and vulnerable. Exceptional healthcare should be accessible and affordable to everyone."