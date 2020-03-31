Spectrum Health's COVID-19 patient load could exceed capacity by early May, CEO says

Based on the current growth rate of COVID-19 cases, the number of patients at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health could exceed its capacity in early May, its top leader said.

In a March 30 video statement cited mlive.com, Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker addressed this capacity estimate and other issues related to COVID-19.

"The rate of growth of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan is at least as fast as New York, if not faster," she said. "This peak in cases would be more than our healthcare system or any healthcare system could handle."

Ms. Freese Decker said the health system is canceling nonurgent surgeries and procedures,plans to expand intensive care unit capacity and is preparing to have as many healthcare workers as possible ready to care for COVID-19 patients.

Michigan is one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic. As of 7:25 a.m. CDT March 30, there were 5,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

