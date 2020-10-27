Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court: 5 things to know

The Senate voted Oct. 26 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Five things to know:

1. Ms. Barrett — who was nominated by President Donald Trump in September to fill the high court opening created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — joins the court less than a month before it is set to hear a case questioning the legality of the ACA.

2. She was confirmed by a vote of 52-48, with all Democrats and one Republican voting against the confirmation, according to The New York Times.

3. She is the 115th associate justice on the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve.

4. Previously, Ms. Barrett served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit since 2017. She clerked for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998-99.

5. During Ms. Barrett's confirmation process, Democrats focused on the future of the ACA ahead of the legality case, which the Supreme Court is slated to hear Nov. 10. The White House argues in that case that the entire ACA is invalid because in December 2017, Congress eliminated the ACA's tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA before the Supreme Court.

