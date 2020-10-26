11 hospital CEOs who have tested positive for COVID-19

Eleven hospital CEOs have tested positive for COVID-19 this year in these 10 states:

Missouri

Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach

Kansas

Ken Johnson, CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System

David Caudill, CEO of Gove County Medical Center in Quinter

Connecticut

Kurt Barwis, CEO of Bristol Health

Florida

Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System in Miami

Illinois

J.P. Gallagher, president and CEO of NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston

Indiana

Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network

Montana

Dean French, MD, CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula

New Jersey

Michael Maron, CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck

Texas

Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center in Richmond

West Virginia

Stephen Whited, CEO of Grantsville-based Minnie Hamilton Health System

