11 hospital CEOs who have tested positive for COVID-19
Eleven hospital CEOs have tested positive for COVID-19 this year in these 10 states:
Missouri
Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach
Kansas
Ken Johnson, CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System
David Caudill, CEO of Gove County Medical Center in Quinter
Connecticut
Kurt Barwis, CEO of Bristol Health
Florida
Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System in Miami
Illinois
J.P. Gallagher, president and CEO of NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston
Indiana
Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network
Montana
Dean French, MD, CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula
New Jersey
Michael Maron, CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck
Texas
Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center in Richmond
West Virginia
Stephen Whited, CEO of Grantsville-based Minnie Hamilton Health System
