CEO of New Jersey hospital tests positive for COVID-19

The CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 20 announcement cited by NorthJersey.com.

Holy Name President and CEO Michael Maron is continuing to work remotely and is being monitored by the hospital's telemedicine program.

"I continue to work from home," Mr. Maron said. "Thanks to technology, I am in constant 'virtual' touch with Holy Name's leadership team."



Holy Name and Teaneck have been at the epicenter of the outbreak in New Jersey's Bergen County, according to NorthJersey.com. The county had 249 COVID-19 cases as of March 20, 28 percent of the state's 890 cases.



