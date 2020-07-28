Montana hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Dean French, MD, the CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., has tested positive for COVID-19, the Missoulian reports, citing an email he sent to staff.

Dr. French said he had COVID-19 symptoms July 22 and learned he was infected July 23.

"This unfortunate news comes at a time when you all are working so hard to care for our community and I regret that I will not be able to be onsite at our hospital for a while to support you all in person," he wrote to staff, according to the Missoulian.

Spokesperson Megan Condra told the newspaper July 27 that Dr. French is "experiencing only mild symptoms and plans to work from home, collaborating with the rest of our leadership team to ensure CMC's continued smooth operations."

She said contact tracing has been performed for those who are in close contact with Dr. French, and everyone has had negative test results.

