Texas hospital CEO, family members recover from COVID-19

The CEO of OakBend Medical Center in Richmond, Texas, is back at work after he and several members of his family tested positive for COVID-19, reports KHOU.

Joe Freudenberger told the TV station he believes they contracted the virus from his son, who did not know he was exposed.

"We had our traditional Sunday dinner that we have every Sunday with my family, and he didn't think he was COVID positive," Mr. Freudenberger said during his interview with KHOU. "Then a few days later he realized he might be when one of his colleagues wasn't coming into work. Then the next thing you know, I got it and my wife got it and his fiancée got it."

Mr. Freudenberger said his son ate at a restaurant with a colleague, where they sat inside, and he took off his mask during the meal.

The CEO and his family members have recovered. Mr. Freudenberger returned to work after testing negative.

