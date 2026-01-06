6 hospitals with 7 Magnet designations

The American Nurses Credentialing Center has awarded 650 hospitals worldwide with the prestigious “Magnet” designation, but only six hospitals have earned the recognition seven times.

Becoming a Magnet organization signifies nursing excellence and high quality patient care. Currently, just under 1% of Magnet-designated hospitals have received seven Magnet designations, marking them as part of an elite group that holds the gold standard for hospital nursing.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the six hospitals who have been honored seven times.





Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Atlanta). Emory Saint Joseph’s hospital was founded in 1880 as Atlanta’s first hospital. Located in a remote area, the hospital focuses on care access, best practices and shared governance. The hospital was awarded Magnet status for the following years: 1995, 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2023. The hospital was the first community hospital to achieve its seventh consecutive Magnet designation. In 2023, the hospital was the first to be awarded Magnet with Distinction.

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. Hackensack University Medical Center is the flagship of Hackensack Meridian Health and serves as the system’s academic core. Hackensack University Medical Center strives to continuously implement feedback from patients and the nursing team in order to provide top-tier care. The hospital was the first in the state and second in the nation to achieve seven consecutive Magnet distinctions, earning in the following years: 1995, 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.). Nurses at Mayo Clinic Rochester provide patient care across various specialties and settings, including hospitals, rehabilitation centers, hospice settings, outpatient clinics and surgical centers. Many Mayo Clinic nurses have advanced degrees, certifications and special training, with additional opportunities to grow their careers at Mayo. The hospital has been awarded Magnet designation for: 1997, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2025, marking nearly three decades of nursing excellence.

The Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.). The Miriam Hospital’s nursing team has been working to set the standard in care for decades by integrating innovative care solutions, building internal and external partnerships, and encouraging the next generation of nurses. The hospital earned Magnet designation in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2024, making it the fourth hospital to receive its seventh consecutive designation. The Miriam Hospital utilizes the Magnet Model Framework for Excellence while planning for the future and launching operational initiatives.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.). Nurses have been central to patient care at Saint Peter’s University Hospital since the hospital’s inception over a century ago. The hospital’s nurses have earned degrees at an 84.5% rate, which is over the national benchmark. Saint Peter’s offers a nurse externship program, designated education units and partnerships with academic organizations. The hospital was awarded Magnet status for the following years: 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2025. For 2025, the hospital earned Magnet with Distinction status.



University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle). The University of Washington Medical Center’s nursing team is constantly advancing patient care, improving quality, and launching new departments to expand specialized care access. The medical center is currently on the path to achieving Magnet designation for the eighth time. University of Washington Medical Center was the inaugural Magnet-designated hospital in 1994. In 2022, it became the first medical center to receive its seventh consecutive Magnet designation. The hospital earned Magnet designation in each of these years: 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2022.