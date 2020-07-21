CEO of West Virginia health system tests positive for COVID-19

Stephen Whited, CEO of Grantsville, W. Va.-based Minnie Hamilton Health System, has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed recently on the system's Facebook page.

On July 4, Mr. Whited reported two positive test results for the coronavirus within his immediate family. His family members have since been released from quarantine and did not experience symptoms during the 14-day period, he said in his July 16 social media post.

Mr. Whited said he began the process of being re-tested on July 13 to confirm that he had not become infected, and the test came back positive.

"As a result, the necessary communications have been made with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health department. My quarantine is still in effect, and I will continue to adhere to it until that time I receive two consecutive negative results from future screenings," he wrote.

Mr. Whited said he has been asymptomatic and will continue to practice precautions as communicated by the department.

