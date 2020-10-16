Kansas hospital CEO, employees infected with COVID-19

Fifty employees at Gove County Medical Center in Quinter, Kan., including CEO David Caudill, tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two to three weeks, Mr. Caudill confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Twenty-six of the infected employees have recovered and two remained hospitalized Oct. 16.

"A number of our hospital staff, [long-term care] and other medical personnel are not able to work right now due to isolation and quarantine requirements," a spokesperson for the 22-bed medical center wrote on Facebook Oct. 13. "The absence of our employees has been felt facilitywide and we look forward to their healthy return. GCMC is also experiencing capacity occupancy in our COVID rooms, as are many of the regional hospitals in western Kansas."

Gove County had seven deaths in the 10 days prior to Oct. 13, including six deaths in Gove County Medical Center's long-term care, according to the medical center.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 70,855 COVID-19 cases and 859 statewide COVID-19 deaths on Oct. 16.

More articles on leadership and management:

4 female healthcare leaders share their daily mantra

Sonoma Valley Hospital considers integrating executive leadership with UCSF

American Hospital Association fills vacant board seat

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.