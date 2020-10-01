Missouri hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Dane Henry, the CEO of Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo., has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge of regional cases, according to a letter cited by LakeExpo.

The letter was posted to the 116-bed hospital's website Sept. 28. Days before, Mr. Henry said hospitals in Springfield, Mo., began reporting staff and bed shortages, and that intensive care units were filling up. Lake Regional Health had 21 COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 28.

Mr. Henry said 18 employees in addition to himself are out due to community exposure to COVID-19. He tested positive Sept. 26. A month ago, Lake Regional Health put in place a new management system that splits the hospital's administrative team into three groups that rotate between working in-person and remotely. Mr. Henry said the set up has been "an effective strategy since my quarantine has not affected the other members of our management team."

Additional protocols the hospital is following include increased rapid COVID-19 testing and designating certain ICU and med/surg beds for COVID-19 patients. The hospital has also outfitted its newly remodeled progressive care unit to convert quickly to a respiratory care unit.



