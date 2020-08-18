Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System CEO Ken Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials announced Aug. 17 in a news release provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

Mr. Johnson reported he had contact with an infected family member and immediately tested and self-quarantined after learning about his exposure, the officials said. He has also reportedly notified the health department and emphasized that patients, visitors, employees and providers of the hospital are safe.

"Although not required, I chose to communicate my experience with the coronavirus to better inform the community of the processes and guidelines that we adhere to at Hutchinson Regional for your safety and ours," Mr. Johnson said in the news release.

Mr. Johnson is working at home while in quarantine and said he expects a full recovery with a return to work soon.

He has helmed Hutchinson Regional since 2015.

