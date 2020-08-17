2 senior CDC officials depart

Kyle McGowan, the chief of staff, and Amanda Campbell, the deputy chief of staff, have departed the CDC, HHS confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Mr. McGowan and Ms. Campbell announced their voluntary departures in emails to colleagues Aug. 14, according to Politico, which was first to report the news. Mr. McGowan said the pair resigned to start a new consulting business.

"The CDC is filled with dedicated public health professionals that come to work every day with one purpose: to save lives. Particularly during the response to COVID-19, they have continued to work tirelessly, often unrecognized, to protect the health and safety of Americans. Amanda and I are honored to have had the opportunity to serve alongside each and every one of them. I'm grateful that they are on the front lines fighting to make our nation and world a healthier and safer place to live," Mr. McGowan said in a statement cited by CNN. "Amanda and I spent more than two years serving at the CDC and chose to leave to start our own business."

Mr. McGowan and Ms. Campbell were appointed to their chief of staff and deputy chief of staff roles by President Donald Trump.

Before joining the CDC, Mr. McGowan served as the director of external affairs at HHS.

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to the CDC and will post additional details as they are available.

