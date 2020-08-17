16 healthcare organizations recognized as Employers of Excellence for PAs

The American Academy of PAs has honored 16 healthcare organizations as 2020-2021 Employers of Excellence.

The award recognizes organizations that have created exceptional work environments for physician assistants, the academy said in an Aug. 17 news release.

"With all the challenges 2020 has brought for the healthcare industry and the patients we serve, it's even more important this year to commend the organizations who have empowered their PA workforce, despite the disruptions of the pandemic ," said AAPA President and Board Chair Beth Smolko.

To determine the Employers of Excellence, the academy partnered with HealthStream for a survey of PAs, then developed criteria for the awards based on those findings. The criteria focus on five drivers, including establishing a positive and supportive PA work environment, being transparent with PAs about organizational activity and decisions and establishing effective conflict management processes.

Below are the awardees, in alphabetical order:

ApolloMD (Atlanta)

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Brigham Health – Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Cleveland Clinic

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Northwestern Medicine, Central Region (Chicago)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Read more about the award recipients here.

