How 5 hospital CEOs revitalize themselves

The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share how they revitalize themselves.

Here are answers collected in the last five months, in alphabetical order.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

When I was in my doctorate program, my adviser shared her research on mindfulness with patients experiencing pancreas transplants. It's a very practical way to center yourself, no matter your surroundings. I try to practice every day, even if it's just 10 minutes over lunch. In addition to mindfulness, I start and end my day playing with our miniature pinscher, Jack. He looks like a tough guy, but all 8 pounds of him love to snuggle. I am sure it lowers my blood pressure and definitely improves my mood.

Paul Hiltz, president and CEO of NCH Healthcare System (Naples, Fla.)

I take walks on the beach. I play tennis or read or spend time with friends and my wife.

Philip Ozuah, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine (New York City)

Family time is sacred and very important. I'm fairly regimented about exercise also. I work out six days a week — and on the seventh day, I try to play golf.

Cliff Robertson, MD, CEO of CHI Health and senior vice president of operations for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Midwest division (Omaha, Neb.)

I spend a lot of time around people, so I recharge my batteries with quiet time and time spent with family.

Daryl Tol, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Central Florida division

Exercise, reading and traveling. I'm an over-the-top reader and think it's important to read a wide range of books and periodicals to stay informed. Books and articles that I don't personally agree with are some of my favorites, as they stretch the brain and force some empathy practice. I'll usually have four or five books going at a time. Favorite topics are spiritual, science, history or current events, and business or leadership.

More articles on leadership:

How Forbes' best employers in healthcare are improving their workplaces for women

How 9 CEOs got into healthcare

4 CEOs share their best advice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.